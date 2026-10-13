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Home / Punjab / Rajbir Singh Ghuman’s plea over FIR leak nixed by CBI court

Rajbir Singh Ghuman’s plea over FIR leak nixed by CBI court

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:16 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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A special CBI court in Chandigarh has dismissed an application filed by Rajbir Singh Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, seeking contempt of court proceedings against the entire CBI team over the alleged leaking of an FIR registered against him and others in a corruption case.

In his application, Rajbir claimed that while the CBI had obtained a court order exempting the FIR from being uploaded online, the document was made available to the media and the public, allegedly to tarnish his image. His counsel sought contempt proceedings against the CBI team investigating the case.

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Opposing the application, CBI Public Prosecutor Narender Singh submitted that the investigating officer had presented the FIR before the court on October 6 around 2.25 pm, along with an application seeking exemption from uploading it on the CBI website at that stage of the investigation.

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The application stated that disclosing the identities and details of the accused could lead to evidence tampering and prejudice a proper and effective investigation.

The investigating officer had also filed a separate application on October 6 seeking search warrants under Section 96 of the BNSS. The CBI argued that, as searches were yet to be conducted, disclosure of the FIR could alert the accused, who might tamper with or destroy evidence.

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The court granted exemption from uploading the FIR at that stage to ensure a fair investigation and preserve the sanctity of evidence. After the search warrants were issued, CBI teams conducted searches at 11 locations on October 6.

The FIR was uploaded on October 7 after the searches had been conducted, the agency said. It maintained that the action was consistent with the spirit of the Supreme Court’s directions in the case of “Youth Bar Association of India versus Union of India”.

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