Home / Punjab / Rajinder Gupta of Trident Group is AAP candidate for Punjab Rajya Sabha bypoll

Rajinder Gupta of Trident Group is AAP candidate for Punjab Rajya Sabha bypoll

The bypoll is being held to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of AAP's Sanjeev Arora, who stepped down from the Upper House following his election to the state Assembly

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:05 AM Oct 05, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Rajinder Gupta. Photo: www.tridentindia.com
The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday announced prominent industrialist Rajinder Gupta as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll in Punjab on October 24.

Gupta, the chairman emeritus of the Trident Group, is likely to file his nomination for the lone vacant seat in the Rajya Sabha in the coming week. In preparation for this election, Gupta has already submitted his resignation as the Vice-Chairman of the State Economic Policy and Planning Board, as well as the Chairperson of the Sri Kali Devi Advisory Committee.

Gupta was appointed the Vice-Chairman of the Planning Board in 2022, and as Chairperson of the advisory committee of the temple in Patiala in August this year. He has remained the Vice Chairman/ Deputy Chairman of the Planning Board during both the previous Congress and SAD-BJP regimes and has continued to enjoy the stature of a Cabinet Minister.

The state’s ruling party, which has 93 members in the 117-member Vidhan Sabha, was looking to field a prominent Punjabi as its candidate for the bypoll.

Though initially there was speculation about one of the top leaders of the party going to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab, the decision to field a Punjabi was taken to avoid any narrative of Delhi leadership dominating in Punjab.

Considering that the AAP has an astounding majority with 93 seats in the Vidhan Sabha and the winning candidate needs just 60 votes, Gupta’s win is certain in the case of an election, though indications are that the state will follow its long convention of sending RS MPs unopposed.

It may be mentioned that the RS seat fell vacant after the resignation of Sanjeev Arora, who decided to contest the Ludhiana West bypoll earlier this year and was made a minister in the Bhagwant Mann Cabinet.

