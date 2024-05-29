Rajnath Singh accuses AAP govt of poor law and order in Punjab

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, May 28

Farmers staged a peaceful protest during the visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Jalalabad today. He was there to address an election rally in favour of BJP candidate Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi.

Manpreet Singh Sandhu, state president, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Qadian) alleged that the Centre backtracked from its promises and didn’t not allow farmers to enter Delhi, thus they were opposing BJP leaders.

Addressing a large gathering in about 46 degree Celsius temperature in the grain market, Rajnath, lashing out at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, said AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who betrayed his mentor Anna Hazare, had been living in palatial house in Delhi and the liquor was being sold in every nook and corner of Delhi and Punjab.

He alleged that the difference between AAP and the BJP was that AAP leaders beat their own MP Swati Maliwal at the CM’s House while the BJP had got the reservation Bill for women passed in Parliament.

During his maiden visit to Jalalabad, he alleged that law and order had virtually collapsed in Punjab as the CM was busy in other works instead of improving administration. He said the BJP would end the hooliganism of the ruling AAP, if comes to power.

Rajnath addressed the rally while sitting on a chair, pleading that he had some pain in his leg and doctors advised him not to stand for long to prevent further deterioration.

BJP candidate Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, addressing a rally, urged Rajnath to open the Hussainiwala border with Pakistan for trade purposes, give special package for the border area industry and ownership rights to those who had been tilling the government land near the International border since decades.

