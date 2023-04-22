Rajnath Singh dials Sukhbir Badal, enquires about Parkash Singh Badal's health

New Delhi, April 22
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday enquired about the health of Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal from his son Sukhbir Singh Badal.
Parkash Singh Badal, who is 95 and a five-time chief minister of Punjab, was admitted to a hospital in Mohali a week back after he complained of uneasiness in breathing.
In his phone conversation with Sukhbir, the defence minister wished speedy recovery to Parkash Singh Badal.
"Spoke to Shri Sukhbir Badal and inquired about the health of former Chief Minister of Punjab, Shri Prakash Singh Badal ji, who is hospitalised. Praying for his good health and speedy recovery," he tweeted.
