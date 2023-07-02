Rajnath Singh to visit Nurmahal dera tomorrow

Jalandhar, July 1
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan at Nurmahal on the occasion of Guru Purnima on Monday.
The BJP’s national general secretary BL Santhosh and the Punjab leadership of the BJP will accompany Rajnath Singh to the event.
Ramniwas, a dera functionary at Nurmahal, said that several state ministers and senior leadership of all political parties have been invited for the religious event. “Elaborate arrangements for the devotees visiting the dera have been made,” he said.
