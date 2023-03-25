Rajnath Singh visits Radha Soami Satsang in Punjab's Beas, meets chief Dhillon

Amritsar, March 25
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday held a nearly-hour-long closed-door meeting with Gurinder Singh Dhillon, chief of the Radha Soami Satsang, in Beas town near here, officials said.
After arriving at Beas at 9.30am, Singh held talks with Dhillon for nearly an hour, they added.
According to the Dera officials, Singh also went to the satsang venue where he spent almost half an hour.
Later, he visited the community kitchen and was shown around by Dhillon himself, they added.
Also known as Dera Baba Jaimal Singh, the Radha Soami Satsang is located at Beas, 45km from Amritsar. It has followers across the country, especially in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also visited the Dera last November.
