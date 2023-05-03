Rajpura: CM inaugurates steel plant

Our Correspondent

Rajpura: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the state has emerged as the most preferred industrial destination in the country. Addressing the gathering after dedicating a plant of JSW Steel Coating Products Ltd, he said the plant has been constructed at a cost of Rs 247 crore and will provide employment to 600 youth. IANS

Remove WFI chief: Punjab BJP

Chandigarh: State spokesperson of the BJP Anish Sidana has demanded removal of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Singh, saying that Singh should have stepped down and if he doesn’t step down, the party leadership should remove him immediately. TNS

Missing girl’s body recovered

Abohar: The body of Kiran (20) who was reported missing from Bodiwala Peetha village on April 30, was recovered from a branch of Gang Canal near Chak 6-F village. Her father Ram Lal blamed Rakesh Nayak of Hiranwali village for abetting her suicide. A case under Section 306 of the IPC has been registered. OC

Naib tehsildar retest on June 18

Faridkot: As many as 21,808 candidates are set to appear in the test for the recruitment of 78 posts of naib-tehsildar, scheduled to be conducted by the PPSC on June 18. The test had been conducted on May 22, 2022, but the result was scrapped after the allegations of mass cheating. TNS

3 booked for online fraud

Abohar: A case has been registered against Mohammad Saqib of UP, Pramila Majumdar of WB and Ram Chander Singh of Odisha on the complaint of Ravikant Manchanda of Jain Nagari. He said his wife had lost Rs one lakh after after buying a product online worth Rs 600.