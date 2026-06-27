Rajpura firing incident: Gangster Goldy Dhillon takes responsibility

A day after two masked men allegedly opened fire at the office of a property dealer in Rajpura town of Punjab’s Patiala district, the notorious gangster of the area has claimed responsibility.

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In a viral social media post, Goldy Dhillon has claimed responsibility for firing at the office of Laxmi Property Dealer near an underbridge at Rajpura in Patiala district. He has also threatened AAP MLA from Rajpura Neena Mittal.

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The post, purportedly uploaded from an account named “Goldy Dhillon”, mentions Rana Dhillon and the Goldy Dhillon gang and claims they were behind the attack. The post also carries threats against Rajpura MLA Neena Mittal and members of her family.

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However, the claims made in the viral post have not been independently verified. The police have not officially confirmed either the authenticity of the post or any link between it and the firing incident.

The allegations levelled against the MLA and the property dealer remain unsubstantiated.

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Speaking to The Tribune, AAP MLA Neena Mittal termed the incident “very unfortunate”.

“Laxhmi Property is a well-known name in the area and has been in this business for the last 20-25 years. The land grabbing allegations and business interest with property dealers are false. He runs his business independently, and neither my family nor I have anything to do with it,” she said.

According to police, the assailants arrived on a two-wheeler and fired around eight rounds before fleeing from the spot.

No injuries were reported in the incident. Eyewitnesses said one of the accused entered the office and enquired about the owner, Ramesh Pahuja.

After a woman employee informed him that Pahuja was not present, the man allegedly pulled out a revolver and opened fire before escaping with his accomplice.

Rajpura City SHO Gursewak Singh, Patiala SHO Pradeep Bajwa and other police officials reached the spot soon after the incident and launched an investigation.