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Home / Punjab / Raju Satyal elected Ropar MC president as AAP consolidates hold

Raju Satyal elected Ropar MC president as AAP consolidates hold

The victory marks a dramatic reversal for Congress, whose strength in the civic body has fallen from 15 councillors to just one

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Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 05:26 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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Raju Satyal, after taking over as the president of the Ropar Municipal Council, along with AAP MLA Dinesh Chadha. Tribune photo
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The ruling AAP government in Punjab consolidated its hold over the Ropar Municipal Council on Monday with the election of Raju Satyal as the council president. Sangeeta Kalia was elected Senior Vice-President, while Surjeet Kaur was chosen as Vice-President.

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AAP secured a comfortable majority in the recently concluded municipal council elections. The party won 14 of the 21 wards, enabling it to capture the president’s post without difficulty.

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The victory marks a significant political shift in the civic body, as AAP wrested control of the Ropar Municipal Council from the Congress. In the previous house, the Congress had enjoyed a dominant position with 15 councillors, but its strength was reduced to just one seat in the latest elections.

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Satyal, the newly elected president, attributed his rise to the support of local AAP MLA Dinesh Chadha, who, according to him, played a key role in the party’s performance in the municipal polls and in ensuring unity among the elected councillors.

After assuming office, Satyal said the civic body would work closely with the Punjab government to accelerate development in the city. He expressed confidence that pending civic projects and infrastructure works would now move forward at a faster pace, with AAP being in power both in the state government and the municipal council.

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“Development works in the city will gather pace now that AAP is in control of the Municipal Council. We will work to address civic issues and ensure that people get better facilities,” Satyal said.

The change in leadership comes against the backdrop of allegations by opposition parties that development works worth around Rs 22 crore in the municipal council area had been stalled by the state government. Opposition leaders claimed that delays in approvals and the release of funds had adversely affected civic infrastructure projects in the city.

AAP leaders, however, maintained that the new municipal body would focus on expediting development works and improving civic amenities for residents.

With the election of the new office-bearers, the focus is now expected to shift to the implementation of development projects and the resolution of long-pending civic issues in Ropar city.

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