Rajya Sabha MP adopts three district hospitals for revamp

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 29

In a philanthropist move, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora has adopted three district hospitals (DHs) for complete revamp and upgradation in the state.

AAP member in the Upper House of Parliament from Punjab has undertaken the task to overhaul the health facilities at Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur and Sangrur. The project would entail revamp of civil works and upgradation of health facilities to raise them at par with the private hospitals.

A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting, chaired by the Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, in Chandigarh recently. Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh and top functionaries of the health department, besides Arora attended the meeting.

The Rajya Sabha MP told The Tribune that two separate surveys to assess the present situation and the plan required with respect to civil and health facilities, have already been initiated and the consultants hired for the job were expected to submit the detailed reports within the next fortnight, following which the work would begin.

