Home / Punjab / Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha back in Punjab politics, allocates funds for flood relief

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha back in Punjab politics, allocates funds for flood relief

Having remained “politically inactive” in Punjab for the past several months, he is back, making his presence felt at a time when Punjab is facing the worst floods in recent history
Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:02 PM Sep 03, 2025 IST
Photo: Raghav Chadha/X
Punjab’s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha is making news once again.

Having remained “politically inactive” in Punjab for the past several months, he is back, making his presence felt at a time when Punjab is facing the worst floods in recent history.

After visiting flood-devastated areas in Gurdaspur last week, perched atop a tractor, he has today allocated Rs 3.25 crore from his MPLADS fund for the state.

Interestingly, a sum of Rs 2.75 crore has been sanctioned for strengthening and repair of flood protection embankments in Gurdaspur District, while Rs 50 lakh has been sanctioned for relief and rehabilitation work in Amritsar District. In his message, Raghav Chadha prayed for the 30 lives lost and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. He has also extended special thanks to the Indian Army, NDRF, BSF, Punjab Police, officers, doctors, NGOs, civil society, and youth engaged in relief efforts.

In a video message, he emphasised, “….these funds are not mine, they belong to Punjab and Punjabis. Every rupee will go towards service and rebuilding Punjab,” he said, while assuring that he will raise the matter in Parliament and appeal to the Central Government for maximum support.

Chadha, along with Vikramjit Singh Sawhney and Balbir Singh Seechewal, are among the three Rajya Sabha members from Punjab who have been actively involved in relief and rescue operations. Seechewal is the most active, having remained on the ground in Sultanpur Lodhi and volunteering to rescue people stranded in marooned villages.

