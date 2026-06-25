Rajya Sabha MP urges action over anti-Sikh content online

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Vikramjit Singh Sahney has written to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging immediate action against the growing circulation of hateful, derogatory and inflammatory content targeting Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the Jathedar Sahibs and other revered Sikh institutions on social media platforms.

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In his letter, Sahney expressed grave concern over what he described as a coordinated campaign of abusive and provocative posts that undermine the sanctity and dignity of Sikh religious institutions. Such content, he said, "deeply hurt religious sentiments and disturb communal harmony and have no place in society".

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He also requested "immediate intervention under the provisions of the IT Act to ensure strict action against those responsible and the prompt removal of such unlawful content".

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In the letter, Vikramjit Singh alleged: "The coordinated nature of these posts raises a serious apprehension that they are being amplified at the behest of the ruling dispensation in Punjab."

Sahney also highlighted that he had consistently raised the issue of online hate speech and the misuse of digital platforms to spread communal hatred, misinformation and targeted abuse. He said he "had introduced The Online Hate Speech (Prevention) Bill, 2024 as a Private Member's Bill in Parliament, to establish a robust legal framework for preventing hate speech on digital platforms".

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"On several occasions, I have also urged the Government to strengthen institutional mechanisms to ensure that social media platforms act promptly against content that incites hatred or targets any religion or community," he added.

Emphasising India's civilisational ethos of respect for all faiths, Sahney said: "Freedom of expression is a cherished constitutional value; however, it cannot extend to the vilification of religious institutions, deliberate provocation or content that seeks to inflame communal passions. Such misuse of social media not only undermines social harmony but also erodes public trust in digital platforms."

He further requested the Ministry to direct the concerned authorities to investigate the matter and ensure the prompt removal of unlawful content from major social media platforms, including X, Facebook and Instagram. He also urged the platforms to take suitable action against repeat offenders wherever warranted under law.