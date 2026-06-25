DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Rajya Sabha MP urges action over anti-Sikh content online

Rajya Sabha MP urges action over anti-Sikh content online

Sahney seeks removal of inflammatory posts targeting Sikh institutions

article_Author
Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:44 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney. FILE
Advertisement

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Vikramjit Singh Sahney has written to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging immediate action against the growing circulation of hateful, derogatory and inflammatory content targeting Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the Jathedar Sahibs and other revered Sikh institutions on social media platforms.

Advertisement

In his letter, Sahney expressed grave concern over what he described as a coordinated campaign of abusive and provocative posts that undermine the sanctity and dignity of Sikh religious institutions. Such content, he said, "deeply hurt religious sentiments and disturb communal harmony and have no place in society".

Advertisement

He also requested "immediate intervention under the provisions of the IT Act to ensure strict action against those responsible and the prompt removal of such unlawful content".

Advertisement

In the letter, Vikramjit Singh alleged: "The coordinated nature of these posts raises a serious apprehension that they are being amplified at the behest of the ruling dispensation in Punjab."

Sahney also highlighted that he had consistently raised the issue of online hate speech and the misuse of digital platforms to spread communal hatred, misinformation and targeted abuse. He said he "had introduced The Online Hate Speech (Prevention) Bill, 2024 as a Private Member's Bill in Parliament, to establish a robust legal framework for preventing hate speech on digital platforms".

Advertisement

"On several occasions, I have also urged the Government to strengthen institutional mechanisms to ensure that social media platforms act promptly against content that incites hatred or targets any religion or community," he added.

Emphasising India's civilisational ethos of respect for all faiths, Sahney said: "Freedom of expression is a cherished constitutional value; however, it cannot extend to the vilification of religious institutions, deliberate provocation or content that seeks to inflame communal passions. Such misuse of social media not only undermines social harmony but also erodes public trust in digital platforms."

He further requested the Ministry to direct the concerned authorities to investigate the matter and ensure the prompt removal of unlawful content from major social media platforms, including X, Facebook and Instagram. He also urged the platforms to take suitable action against repeat offenders wherever warranted under law.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts