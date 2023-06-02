Ram Lok to officiate as Secy, Punjab Vidhan Sabha

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 1

Ram Lok has been given the officiating charge of the Secretary, Vidhan Sabha, as the term of the present secretary, Surinder Pal, came to an end. The latter had superannuated in January, but had been given a three-month extension, which ended on April 30, 2023. However, as Pal’s case for getting another extension was reportedly taken up by Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, he continued to work till yesterday.

The order issued mentions that the Secretary retired on April 30. Though Sandhwan was not available for comments, Pal said he had been assured that a fresh retirement order would be issued, regularising his service in May.