Ramdev donates Rs1 cr for relief ops

Yoga guru Ramdev, who paid obeisance at the Golden Temple on Wednesday, donated Rs 1 crore to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for flood relief works.
He handed over a cheque to SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami to support the ongoing services for flood-affected people. He said paying obeisance at the Golden Temple gave him immense peace and divine solace.
He stressed that Sikh Gurus preached for oneness of the entire humanity. Dhami felicitated Baba Ramdev and Harpreet Singh Minhas with a replica of the Golden Temple and a siropa.
