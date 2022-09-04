Ramlila Ground agitations have made, marred many govts: Partap Bajwa

New Delhi, September 4
Leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Sunday said that agitations held at the historic Ramlila Grounds in the national capital has made and marred several governments.
Addressing the Congress party's ‘Mehngai Pe Halla Bol’ rally before former party president Rahul Gandhi, Bajwa, speaking in Punjabi, said, “The NDA government which could not do anything for the welfare of farmers and soldiers has no moral right to be called a government.”
Recalling the Congress led UPA-II which, he said, approved the ‘One rank, one pension’ scheme for the armed forces, Bajwa said, “It was the government of then prime minister Manmohan Singh under the UPA leadership of Sonia Gandhi which approved one rank one pension and also the Rs 70,000 crore farm loan waiver for the annadatas. What has the BJP government done?"
Bajwa said all Congress leaders across states “will support Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo yatra.”
Today's historic rally will also yield fruit, said the former Punjab Congress president.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former Tata Sons head Cyrus Mistry dies in car crash near Mumbai
Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes...
PM Modi spreading hatred, fear; only benefitting two industrialists: Rahul Gandhi at Halla Bol rally
Makes a pitch for opposition unity ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatr...
Rahul Gandhi re-launch 4.0, as no wants to head Congress: BJP on its price rise rally
Said the real purpose of Congress rally is to save Gandhi fa...
Fans to have 'Super Sunday' as India to face Pakistan again at Asia Cup 2022
India’s Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the Cup with k...
Azad spells out agenda of his new party; J-K statehood, land and jobs for locals his main priority
Said name of the party will be decided by people and relate ...