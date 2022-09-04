Ramlila Ground agitations have made, marred many govts: Partap Bajwa

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 4

Leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Sunday said that agitations held at the historic Ramlila Grounds in the national capital has made and marred several governments.

Addressing the Congress party's ‘Mehngai Pe Halla Bol’ rally before former party president Rahul Gandhi, Bajwa, speaking in Punjabi, said, “The NDA government which could not do anything for the welfare of farmers and soldiers has no moral right to be called a government.”

Recalling the Congress led UPA-II which, he said, approved the ‘One rank, one pension’ scheme for the armed forces, Bajwa said, “It was the government of then prime minister Manmohan Singh under the UPA leadership of Sonia Gandhi which approved one rank one pension and also the Rs 70,000 crore farm loan waiver for the annadatas. What has the BJP government done?"

Bajwa said all Congress leaders across states “will support Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo yatra.”

Today's historic rally will also yield fruit, said the former Punjab Congress president.