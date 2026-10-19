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Home / Punjab / Rana confronts officials, seeks transparency in cess collection

Rana confronts officials, seeks transparency in cess collection

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Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 07:53 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Former Assembly Speaker and senior Congress leader Rana K P Singh on Saturday evening confronted Mining Department officials in Nangal, where tippers carrying mined material from Himachal Pradesh were being charged a border area infrastructure cess.

He questioned the transparency of the collection process, alleging that a substantial portion of the money was not reaching the government exchequer.

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The person collecting the cess claimed to be a Mining Department data entry operator assigned to collect Rs 3,000 per tipper entering the state. He reportedly said the daily collection at the naka amounted to around Rs 3 lakh. Rana questioned the deployment of a data entry operator for collecting such sums without senior officers supervising the process. He also flagged long queues of tippers on a narrow road. Mining Department Executive Engineer Bhavuk Sharma couldn’t be contacted despite repeated attempts.

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