Randhawa creates buzz with Shah meet, says talked security, not politics

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"I was called for the meeting in respect of a letter I wrote two months ago to the Prime Minister, with a copy to Shah, about the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab, especially in the state's border areas," Randhawa said, dismissing the political colour sought to be given to the engagement with Shah.

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Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also backed Randhawa and his loyalty for the Congress and said the MP's meeting with Shah was purely to discuss Punjab's security situation.

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Pre-scheduled meeting "I refute the mischievous political slant being given to my meeting with the Union Home Minister by certain sections of the media. The meeting was pre-scheduled for today in connection with my representation on the deteriorating law and order in Punjab." — Sukhjinder Randhawa, Punjab MP

The meeting came as Randhawa's colleague and former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi gathered supporters in Punjab, with the assembly, in an unprecedented move, asking the Congress high command to reconsider their recent state unit revamp which retained Amrinder Singh Raja Warring as the Punjab organisation chief.

Randhawa also commented on the developments and termed these unfortunate.

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He, however, added that it was a matter to ponder as to why the situation should come to this even after detailed discussions on a reshuffle in the party.

"This situation is not as bad as you think. But it is a matter to ponder that it should not have come to this. It is unfortunate that after so many meetings, people are still not satisfied... Congress observer Ajay Maken can answer what report he had given to the party high command about changes to be made in the state unit," Randhawa said today.

That said, Gurdaspur MP Randhawa said he had apprised Shah of "political weaponisation" of the Punjab Police and demanded that the Centre play a role in reining in the nefarious forces active in the state at the behest of Pakistan.

In the recent Congress restructuring in Punjab, Randhawa was appointed chairman of the state core committee, Channi chairman of the campaign committee and Vijay Inder Singla chairman of the election management panel.

The revamp has triggered a massive internal storm, in a deja vu moment for the Congress, which had faced a similar situation in 2021 when it held consultations that ultimately culminated with Channi replacing Capt Amarinder Singh as Chief Minister.

Even at that time, Maken was the AICC observer for the internal talks.