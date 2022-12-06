Ranked 5th, woman held in naib tehsildar recruitment scam

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 5

The police have nabbed another candidate in the naib tehsildar recruitment scam. She has been identified as Sunita, daughter of Rameshwar Das, a resident of Patran in Patiala. She was ranked fifth in the exam. She is the only woman candidate to have been arrested so far in the case.

Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said the police had constituted a special team to investigate the scam. It had registered a case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery) and 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) of the IPC and under the Information Technology Act.

So far, the police have arrested 11 persons in the scam — six facilitators and five candidates. The candidates are second rank holder Balraj Singh, 12th rank holder Lovepreet Singh, 21st rank holder Varinderpal Chaudhary, fourth rank holder Baldeep Singh and fifth rank holder Sunita.

Several candidates had levelled allegations of cheating in the exam. They had alleged that the accused used mobile phones and GSM devices to cheat.

DSP (City-1) Sanjeev Singla said the police arrested the woman today. She would be presented before a court tomorrow.