Rape accused held

Abohar: The police arrested Vijay Kumar of Kikkarkhera village here for the abduction and rape of a minor girl. The accused had been booked on May 30 on the complaint of victim’s father. He was arrested near the Indo-Pak border. OC
IIT inks pact with Dassault
Ropar: Technology and Innovation Foundation (TIF) - Agriculture and Water Technology Development Hub (AWaDH) of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar and Dassault Systèmes announced a collaboration to drive advancements in India’s agricultural and water sectors through technology developments brought by Cyber Physical Systems (CPS), here on Monday. TNS
Four peddlers arrested
Abohar: In separate incidents, the police seized 40 gm opium from Vimlesh Rani of Chak 7BGS village near Lalgarh Jattan, 53 gm opium from Ravi Jakhar and Sheeshpal of Nehranwali village, 22 kg poppy husk from Ashok Kumar of Sadulshehar. The peddlers were arrested.
