Ravi in spate, 7 Gurdaspur villages cut off

Chandigarh, July 19

Over a week after the heavy rain led to flooding in several parts of Punjab, there is no let-up in the situation. In fact, things went from bad to worse in Patiala on Wednesday following fresh rain as two labourers were killed in a roof collapse while many localities witnessed a flood-like situation due to choked drains.

9 days on, one breach plugged in Shahkot Nine days after the floods inundated nearly 30 villages of Lohian belt in Shahkot, one of the two breaches in the dhussi bundh along the Sutlej at Mandala Channa village has been plugged

Floodwaters in Mand area seeped into more than 22,000 acres of land spread across 30 villages, severely damaging paddy, maize and other crops. The affected area is spread over nearly 35 km from Bhalojla till Harike and covers Gagrewal, Jalalabad, Verowal and Goindwal.

Harbhajan unloads sandbags for rescue Cricketer-turned-MP Harbhajan Singh joined fellow AAP MP Balbir Seechewal in the rescue work as he unloaded sandbags from a truck to plug the 925-ft-wide breach at Gatta Mundi Kasu near Shahkot

A cluster of seven villages located across the Ravi in Gurdaspur has been inundated due to the rise in water level at Makkoran Pattan, the point of confluence of the Ravi and Ujh (J&K) rivers. Rescue teams have been deployed at Makkoran Pattan. In Sardulgarh town, the Ghaggar water flowed into Ghumiar Basti and also covered several portions on the Sirsa-Mansa national highway.

Haryana announces Rs 15K relief for crops

Chandigarh: The Haryana Government has announced a compensation of Rs 15,000 per acre for crops damaged in the recent heavy rain in the state, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday. Panchkula, Ambala, Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Sonepat, Sirsa and Yamunanagar are among the districts that have been declared as flood-affected. A loss of Rs 500 crore had been estimated in the state, he said. TNS

