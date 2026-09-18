Ravneet Bittu alleges his cavalcade attacked while on way to Pathankot

BJP leader Ravneet Bittu on Friday alleged that his cavalcade was attacked while he was on his way to Pathankot to attend the launch of the party’s ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab’ yatra.

Bittu alleged that his security team apprehended three individuals who are allegedly linked to the AAP.

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He alleged that local MLA Sherry had sent the individuals to prevent him from participating in the yatra.

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"Such incidents are a grave threat to democracy and the safety of political leaders," Bittu said.

He said if anything happened to him, the Punjab chief minister and DGP would be responsible.

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Bittu called on the Punjab government to investigate the incident and ensure the safety of political workers and leaders.

BJP president Nitin Nabin is scheduled to flag off the party’s yatra from Pathankot on Friday.