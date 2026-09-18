DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Ravneet Bittu alleges his cavalcade attacked while on way to Pathankot

Ravneet Bittu alleges his cavalcade attacked while on way to Pathankot

Bittu alleges that his security team apprehended 3 individuals who are allegedly linked to the AAP

article_Author
ANI
Pathankot, Updated At : 12:10 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab BJP leader Ravneet Bittu in Pathankot. Photo: Ravneet Biittu Facebook
Advertisement

BJP leader Ravneet Bittu on Friday alleged that his cavalcade was attacked while he was on his way to Pathankot to attend the launch of the party’s ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab’ yatra.

Bittu alleged that his security team apprehended three individuals who are allegedly linked to the AAP.

Advertisement

He alleged that local MLA Sherry had sent the individuals to prevent him from participating in the yatra.

Advertisement

"Such incidents are a grave threat to democracy and the safety of political leaders," Bittu said.

He said if anything happened to him, the Punjab chief minister and DGP would be responsible.

Advertisement

Bittu called on the Punjab government to investigate the incident and ensure the safety of political workers and leaders.

BJP president Nitin Nabin is scheduled to flag off the party’s yatra from Pathankot on Friday.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts