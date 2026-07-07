Three days after Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj was removed from OTT platform ZEE5, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu was behind the move.

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AAP general secretary and Adviser to Punjab's Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department, Deepak Bali, said he had watched the film and found nothing in it that was against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

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"In fact, the film portrays the Congress in a poor light, so there was no reason for it to be stopped. That leads me to two conclusions," he said.

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Bali, who is currently in New York, alleged, "The Centre's action regarding the film indicates that the Congress and the BJP are acting together on various issues. My other, and bigger, conclusion is that Bittu got the film stopped through the Centre. The film depicts the role of his grandfather and former Chief Minister Beant Singh during Punjab's dark era of terrorism, which may not have been acceptable to him."

The film also depicts the assassination of Beant Singh, a scene that some critics have said appears to glorify the killing.

Bali further said, "We are in the process of taking up the matter with the Centre. We will write to them stating that a film portraying human rights violations in Punjab should not be stopped at the behest of leaders such as Bittu. The younger generation must know the reality of that era and how activists like Jaswant Singh Khalra sacrificed their lives while exposing the issue of extrajudicial killings."

Bittu has not responded to the allegations so far.

Although the film was removed from the OTT platform two days after its release, it has already been downloaded by many viewers and is being widely shared through WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms.

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