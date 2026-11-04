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Home / Punjab / Ravneet Bittu, Nayab Saini conspicuous by absence at BJP’s ‘Zakhm 84’ conclave

Ravneet Bittu, Nayab Saini conspicuous by absence at BJP’s ‘Zakhm 84’ conclave

Bittu, as per his close aides, was busy in a family function, while Saini, who was scheduled to address a session, got stuck in Gurugram, party sources say

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:53 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Ravneet Bittu. File photo
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BJP leader Ravneet Bittu and Haryana CM Nayab Saini were conspicuous by their absence at the Punjab BJP's ‘Zakhm 84’ conclave on the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre, in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Bittu, as per his close aides, was busy in a family function, while Saini, who was scheduled to address a session, got stuck in Gurugram, party sources said.

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"Not much should be read into this," party officials insisted.

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Bittu also did not post anything on social media about the event.

The conclave, aimed at the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, who held a rally in Sangrur the same day, drew state president Kewal Dhillon, in-charge Satish Poonia and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

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Since joining the BJP in 2024, Bittu has often invoked 1984 against the Congress. In September 2024, he wrote on X: "1984 to 2024, Congress hasn't changed. They sought Sikh blood then and they seek it today as well."

In February this year, after Rahul Gandhi called him a "traitor", Bittu accused the Congress of killing thousands of Sikhs in 1984.

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