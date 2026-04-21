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Home / Punjab / Ravneet Bittu prays at Sant Kutiya gurdwara, campaigns in Mamata Banerjee's den Bhabanipur

Ravneet Bittu prays at Sant Kutiya gurdwara, campaigns in Mamata Banerjee's den Bhabanipur

Pays obeisance at Gurdwara Sant Kutiya, interacts with locals

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:58 PM Apr 21, 2026 IST
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Ravneet Bittu. File photo
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The BJP on Tuesday fielded its senior Sikh face and Union minister Ravneet Bittu to engage the voters in West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Bhabanipur constituency.

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Bittu, Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, spent his day interacting with the members of Puniabi community in the CM's high-profile segment.

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Earlier, he was received by enthusiastic locals, who also organised an election meeting which he addressed.

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The highlight of Bittu's presence in Bhabanipur was a visit to the revered Gurdwara Sant Kutiya, one of the prominent gurdwaras in east India, where the minister offered prayers.

Located on the Harish Mukherjee Road, the gurdwara, founded by Baba Basant Singh, is dedicated to Guru Granth Sahib and is widely respected for its commitment to community service, including free medical initiatives and social outreach programs.

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Engaging closely with the Punjabi community in Bhabanipur, the minister highlighted the role of Punjabis in strengthening social harmony and contributing to West Bengal’s development narrative.

He also held discussions on the prevailing political scenario in the state, focusing on governance, law and order, youth aspirations, and economic opportunities.

Bittu, while interacting with locals, outlined key election-related concerns in West Bengal, including the need for improved governance, transparency, employment generation, and enhanced security.

He spoke at length about the BJP's promises of financial support for women, including direct monthly assistance aimed at strengthening household incomes, commitment to implement the 7th Pay Commission for state government employees, focus on large-scale industrialisation to generate employment and boost economic growth, assurance of no acquisition of multi-crop agricultural land and better compensation for farmers, strong emphasis on law and order, anti-corruption measures and governance reforms.

The minister reiterated the party’s broader commitment to building a “Sonar Bangla” through development, inclusive growth, and transparent governance.

He also shared tea with locals at the popular Balwant Singh dhaba.

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