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Home / Punjab / Ravneet Bittu urges Punjabi singers to stop glorifying drugs, weapons in songs

Ravneet Bittu urges Punjabi singers to stop glorifying drugs, weapons in songs

Former Union minister of State added such singers earned money from such songs and used the income to buy expensive cars

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 06:46 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Former Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu. File Photo
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Former Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu on Tuesday appealed to Punjabi singers to stop singing songs that glorify drugs and weapons, saying such songs contributed to the prevalence of the drug menace in Punjab.

He also appealed to the public to “teach such singers a lesson” and discourage songs that glorified drugs and weapons.

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Interacting with the media during the BJP’s ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’ here, Bittu said singers earned money from such songs and used the income to buy expensive cars.

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He alleged that by promoting drugs and weapons through their music, they had a direct role in aggravating the problem.

Bittu urged singers to instead promote positive themes through their music, suggesting that they could sing about tractors, farming and other constructive aspects of life.

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