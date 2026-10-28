Ravneet Singh Bittu takes liquor jibe at Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu on Tuesday targeted Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann by displaying a liquor bottle outside

the Assembly.

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Bittu took a dig at the CM over allegations surrounding his return from France, as the Customs Department reportedly imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 on Mann at Delhi’s IGI Airport. Mann had linked the controversy to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s family, pointing out that Gyanesh’s brother, Manish Kumar, heads the Delhi Customs Zone.