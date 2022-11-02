RBI clears CCL of Rs 43,526 cr for procurement

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 1

The Reserve Bank Of India has enhanced the cash credit limit (CCL) for procurement of paddy during the ongoing kharif season to Rs 43,526.23 crore. Disclosing this today, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said timely purchase, payment and lifting was going on in mandis.

He said a payment of Rs 20,086 crore had been released directly in the bank accounts of farmers till yesterday.

Principal Secretary Food and Civil Supplies Rahul Bhandari said all DCs had been told to daily monitor procurement, lifting and payments operations. With the approval of the CCL, MSP payments will continue.

