RDF sub judice, but tell why debt up Rs 50K cr in 18 mths : Guv to CM

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, September 22

A day after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asked Governor Banwarilal Purohit to take up the state’s case with the Prime Minister and the President over the pending Rural Development Fund and revocation of 1 per cent cut on the Market Development Fund, the latter has responded, saying that the matter is sub judice, though he remains committed to serving the people of Punjab.

Action not taken on time: Bajwa LoP Partap Bajwa on Friday lambasted CM Bhagwant Mann for his failure to timely take up the issue of the RDF with the Centre

Bajwa said Mann sought Governor’s intervention for the release of stalled RDF and other accruals to the tune of Rs 5,637.4 crore

“He did not attend the Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog on the RDF because he was busy with campaigning,” Bajwa said.

He said the AAP had moved the SC in July alleging the Centre had refused to reimburse the market fee & RDF

In his reply to Mann, the Governor has rather questioned the Mann government over the state’s debt rising by Rs 50,000 crore during the 18 months of the Aam Aadmi Party rule. “I need to know how the money was utilised,” he has said.

“The details of the utilisation of this huge amount may be furnished to me so that I will be able to convince the Prime Minister that the money has been utilised properly,” says the letter by the Governor.

Wait for sc decision I have learnt from media reports that you have already moved the Supreme Court before approaching me. It will be appropriate to wait for the decision of the apex court, before anything is done on the issue. Banwarilal Purohit, Governor

During the last fiscal, the AAP government had raised a loan of Rs 30,899.81 crore against a target of Rs 23,835.13 crore. Between April and July this year, a loan of Rs 11,717.52 crore was raised. Also, Rs 6,440.52 crore was paid as interest on loans in the first four months of the fiscal. The state’s revenue deficit between April to July this year was already Rs 10,754.83 crore.

#Banwarilal Purohit #Bhagwant Mann