Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday made it clear that he would not step down from his post and would keep working to strengthen the party even if the leadership decided to replace him.

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Replying to a query in Bhatinda, Warring said, "For the last four years, I have worked wholeheartedly for the party. The Congress won seven Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. If I am removed, I will work comfortably for the party's strength."

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Emphasising that positions were temporary, Warring said, "Reaching the top is an achievement, but no one remains at the top forever." Warring's remarks come amid repeated sloganeering in favour of former CM Charanjit Singh Channi during the 'Har Booth, Congress Mazboot' programmes.

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Meanwhile, Bhupesh Baghel, AICC general secretary incharge of Punjab, said the party leadership was united. "The slogans of our party leaders are being raised at our party programmes, which is a good thing," Baghel said.