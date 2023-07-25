Reader of ex-IG under scanner in dera head murder case

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, July 24

Days after the arrest of a DSP and obtaining arrest warrants against an SP-rank officer and a Sub-Inspector of the Faridkot police, the Vigilance Bureau (VB) has now tightened the noose around a reader of a former IG in the murder case of a dera head.

After scrutinising call records of the reader, the VB has summoned him for questioning on Tuesday.

Last week, DSP Sushil Kumar was arrested after the police had registered a corruption case against him, SP Gagnesh Kumar and SI Khem Chand.

It has been alleged that these police officers had received Rs 20 lakh bribe (a part of Rs 50 lakh deal) in a murder case to nominate a suspect as an accused. These officers were members of a special investigation team (SIT) which was constituted following the orders of an IG-rank officer. This officer has now been shifted out of Faridkot. The VB alleged that some other officials were also part of the deal.

Dera head Dayal Das was killed at Kot Sukhia village on November 7, 2019, and the alleged mastermind of this murder was given a clean chit in November 2021. There have been allegations that the mastermind had paid Rs 1 crore to get a clean chit.

