Ready with growth booster for Ghanaur says Gurlal Singh, Ghanaur MLA

Patiala, May 7

Gurlal Singh, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ghanaur constituency in Patiala, has his objectives clear. He first priority is to ensure his constituency sheds the backward-area tag by ensuring infrastructure boost.

Gurlal, who comes from a humble background, had been an international kabaddi player and had served in the Punjab Police before he defeated Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) stalwart Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra and two-time Congress MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur during the recent Assembly elections in which AAP swept the state.

The MLA said besides sprucing up the existing infrastructure, he would concentrate on building new infrastructure, especially at various government departments in his constituency, which had been neglected by previous representatives of the constituency.

“The area is evidently a backward one. Therefore, I am working to provide infrastructure boost to bring the constituency on a par with other segments,” the AAP legislator stressed.

He said a new building at the Community Health Centre would soon be ready in the constituency to provide better healthcare facilities to people.

Besides, the AAP leader said he was working to upgrade the sports stadium so as to make the youngsters channel their energy. “Having played the sport for a long time, I understand the need to have better sports facilities for aspiring sportspersons. I see a lot of sports talent at the grassroots. The talent, sans facilities, is going to waste,” he said.

The MLA further said he was working on providing potable water to the residents of his constituency. “Potable water is still a distant dream in many villages of the constituency. I hope every household in my constituency gets potable water soon, ” said Gurlal. Generating employment for the educated youth by creating more avenues is also high on his agenda.