‘Real culprits’ not arrested yet: Mother

Tribune News Service

Mansa, January 1

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur has said the Punjab Police have not been able to catch his real killers and they are losing hope. Moosewala’s fans today paid tributes to him at his house by offering flowers. They recalled that Moosewala used to organise a programme on New Year.

Addressing Moosewala’s fans, Charan Kaur said those who fired bullets at her son were not his real killers. The persons behind the killing had not been arrested yet despite the fact that they had given the names in writing. The pain of the killing and that of the real killers not being caught was hard to bear. She said she was now tired of demanding justice from the government.

Remembering her son, she described his death as a loss not only for the family but for the entire state and the country. Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh Sidhu could not address his fans today as he is currently on a foreign visit. He left for the UK about a week ago.