Record 696 mobile phones seized from Ferozepur Central Jail this year

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, December 23

Notwithstanding “stringent” security measures, the seizure of mobile phones from the premises of the Central Jail here continues unabated. In fact, it has broken all previous records this year.

As per the information available, 696 mobile phones have been seized this year from the jail, much higher than the last year’s recovery of 437 mobiles. In 2021, 270 mobiles were seized. In 2020, 130 mobiles were seized and in 2019, only 70 mobile phones were recovered from the jail.

Today, 13 mobile phones were recovered in two separate cases following which five jail inmates, besides some unidentified persons, were booked.

In the first case, 11 mobile phones were found during the checking of barrack number 3 following which two undertrials — identified as Gurdas Singh, a resident of Kamal Wala village, and Sukhraj Singh, a resident of Zira — were booked under the Prisons Act.

In another case, one mobile phone were recovered from undertrial Tarsem Singh, who was lodged in the high security zone of the jail. One more mobile phone was found lying abandoned. The police have booked Tarsem and unidentified persons.

The jail has three layers of security and around 150-200 officials remain on duty throughout the day. The jail has eight vigilance towers and more than 80 CCTV cameras have been installed. But the number of cases of mobile phone seizures and recovery of intoxicating material is on the rise.

There have been several incidents when mobile phones were recovered from the jail inmates who were lodged in the high-security zone (chakki cell) of the jail. Those have also been recovered from the gangsters and terrorists lodged in the jail. Though several FIRs have been registered, there is no clue as to how these mobiles made their way to the jail inmates.

On June 26, a video of few jail inmates had gone viral who were celebrating a birthday party in jail. The matter came to knowledge of jail officials only after the video of jail inmate Aman Kumar went viral on social media. Later, the jail officials seized the phone following which Aman and a few others were booked.

In May, two undertrials were booked for making videos and clicking photos with the help of a mobile phone inside the jail premises after those went viral. When the matter came to the notice of jail officials, the checking of the barracks was conducted during which one mobile phone was recovered.

Last year on August 25, sleuths belonging to Special Task Force (STF) arrested a jail doctor for allegedly supplying drugs and other banned substances to jail inmates.

In another incident, the police had arrested one DSP for allegedly providing mobiles and drugs to jail inmates. The erring DSP was reportedly charging money from jail inmates, including notorious gangsters, drug smugglers, terrorists and other criminals, in lieu of helping them with these items.

Alarming trend

696 mobile phones have been seized this year from the jail, much higher than the last year’s recovery of 437 mobiles. In 2021, 270 mobiles were seized. In 2020, 130 mobiles were seized and in 2019, only 70 mobile phones were recovered from the jail

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ferozepur