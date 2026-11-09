Record number of farm fires reported on Diwali; 1,152 recorded in a single day

Coupled with crackers, the state recorded record number of 1,152 farm fires on Diwali further deteriorating the air quality.

The highest number of farm fires reported in a single day took the total count of stubble burning incidents to 4,459. Before this, peak fire incidents of 584 were reported on November 3.

Sangrur (194), Ferozepur (157) and Bathinda (132) were the main contributors of stubble burning.

Beside, Patiala (92) and Barnala (91) also witnessed stubble burning incidents.

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Sukhbir Singh Dhaliwal, who has been spearheading paddy residue management in the state for over 15 years, said erratic weather conditions in October had delayed harvesting by nearly 15 days, leading to farm fires. The November 1-15 period is considered ideal for sowing wheat seed, he said, adding that farmers had to harvest their crop, sell it in mandis, receive payments and manage paddy straw within this limited window.

The farm fires in the state has reduced considerably. From 87,162 farm fires incident reported in 2021 the cases of farm fires reduced to 5,574 in 2025 clearly reflect that residue in now emerging as renumerating industry.

Explaining the phenomenon, Assistant Professor (Physics) at Punjabi University, Patiala, Dr Karamjit Singh Dhaliwal said, “During November, North India experiences a seasonal transition characterised by light westerly and northerly winds. Because surface winds remain weak and variable during night and early morning hours, pollutants tend to get trapped near the surface, contributing to seasonal smog and haze across the Indo-Gangetic plain."