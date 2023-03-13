Records of 1,343 persons booked under Arms Act checked by Punjab Police, 1 held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 12

The Punjab Police on Sunday carried out a special operation under which records of persons booked under the Arms Act were checked across the state. The operation was carried out in wake of the G20 summit.

The operation was conducted in a synchronised manner from 11 am to 5 pm. All the Commissioners of Police and the Senior Superintendents of Police were asked to depute one team per police station to check the whereabouts and antecedents of persons booked under the Arms Act in the last five years, who were on out on bail, parole or acquitted.

The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, Arpit Shukla, said, “Four hundred teams, involving 2,000 police personnel, have checked 1,343 persons, who have been booked under the Arms Act in the last five years, of which, 1,194 persons are on parole or bail. One person has been arrested during the operation.”

He said the aim of carrying out this operation was to keep a check on the influx of illegal arms and ammunition from across the International Border and the inter-state borders of states such as UP, Bihar and MP, besides keeping a vigil on gangsters and anti-social elements.