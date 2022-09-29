Recruitment of assistant linemen: Punjab seeks 3 months to complete probe

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 28

Probe into alleged acceptance of fake certificates during the recruitment of assistant linemen is turning out to be a mammoth exercise. Bureau of Investigation Director B Chander Shekhar has told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the certificates of over 1,000 candidates are to be verified from various institutions.

The background Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal had asserted the court vide order dated October 27, 2020, had directed the DIG/IG (Crime) to file an affidavit regarding the investigation into the role of the officers/officials. But the state counsel was seeking additional time for investigation on the ground that the record was voluminous

The submission before Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal’s Bench came as the officer sought additional time to complete the investigation. Claiming that a considerable progress had been made, he also submitted that the probe would be completed within three months. He was present before the Bench in pursuance to the previous order passed by the court.

Justice Grewal had summoned Additional Director-General of Police (Crime) during the previous hearing in the matter. The order came nearly two years after the police was directed to file an affidavit on the investigation into the role of PSPCL officials in the case involving alleged acceptance of fake certificates during the recruitment. The officer was asked to explain why it had taken so long to investigate the matter “in terms of the order of this court”.

Justice Grewal added a status report, too, had also been filed on January 6 seeking more time. “The directions of this court were issued on October 27, 2020, about two years back and not much progress had been made,” Justice Grewal observed.

Handing over the probe to the Crime Branch of the Punjab Police, the High Court in its previous order had observed that at least prima facie evidence was “seen to have come that the experience certificates, or some of them, are wholly ‘false’ and, therefore, they are fake certificates”.