Home / Punjab / Recruitment of asstt professors to begin

Recruitment of asstt professors to begin

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:00 AM Aug 19, 2025 IST

The Punjab Government will file an affidavit in the Supreme Court about initiating the process of filling vacant posts of assistant professors in government colleges across the state.

The move follows the apex court’s interim relief to the state, allowing 1,158 assistant professors and librarians to continue in government colleges till new recruitments are made.

Recently, the government had filed an appeal in the SC over the quashing of appointment of 1,158 assistant professors and librarians.

Education Minister Harjot Bains posted on “X”: “Relief for higher education in Punjab. The Supreme Court has allowed Punjab Govt’s request to let 1,158 assistant professors and librarians to continue in govt colleges till new recruitments are made. This ensures continuity of education for our students in government colleges. Meanwhile, the Punjab Govt is also in the process of filing a review petition to save 1,158 recruitments & will put the strongest case forward.”

