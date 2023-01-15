Red alert in Punjab, Haryana

Min temp to hover at 2-5°C
Expect relief from Jan 19
Cold wave back
- Red alert means one should not step out without preparation
- Fresh spell of cold wave & dense fog over Northwest till Jan 19
- Min temperatures in Punjab to be in the range of -2 to 3°C
- Minimum temperatures in Delhi expected between -1 and 5°C
- Severe cold conditions likely in Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh on January 16 and 17
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab CM orders closure of liquor factory in Ferozepur's Zira
The liquor factory was allegedly causing serious damage to u...
21-year-old Indian student from Punjab's Hoshiarpur dies in car crash in Australia
Chopra's car crossed to the wrong side of the road into the ...
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks ‘sincere’ talks with India to resolve ‘burning’ issues, including Kashmir; says UAE can play an important role
'It is up to us to live peacefully, make progress or quarrel...
BJP's Anup Gupta is Chandigarh's new mayor
BJP’s Kanwarjit Singh Rana beats AAP's Taruna Mehta to becom...
Video: Security breach in Rahul Gandhi's yatra in Punjab's Hoshiarpur as man tries to hug him
AICC general security KC Venugopal had flagged off security ...