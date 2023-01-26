Red alert sounded in Punjab on Republic Day

Chandigarh, January 25
A red alert was sounded across the state on Wednesday on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to ensure peaceful celebrations of the Republic Day.
Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, while reviewing the security arrangements with CPs and SSPs, asked the district heads to ensure fool proof security arrangements in their jurisdictions. He also asked all SHOs and gazetted officers to remain in the field till the culmination of the Republic Day event.
Divulging more details, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla, who is camping in Jalandhar, said extensive checking of vehicles and suspicious people had also been ordered by the DGP.
According to Shukla, all inter-state and inter-district boundaries in the state have been sealed.
