Red alert sounded over stubble burning

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 15

To ensure compliance of the Supreme Court directions to check stubble burning, Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla today said that a red alert had been sounded in all districts and that legal action would be initiated if anyone was found burning stubble.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav had appointed Spl DGP Arpit Shukla as the police nodal officer to monitor action in cases of stubble burning.

He said the CPs/SSPs had been directed to engage farmers, citizens and other stakeholders to sensitise them about the ill-effects of stubble burning, besides telling them that action could be initiated against them in such cases.

“All DSPs and SHOs have been asked to hold discussions with sarpanches and farmer leaders to sensitise them about the ill-effects of stubble burning, which affects each and every individual,” said Spl DGP Arpit Shukla, who was on a whirlwind tour to review stubble burning cases in Hoshiarpur and SBS Nagar districts.

He also called a meeting of all gazetted officers and SHOs in Hoshiarpur and SBS Nagar.

