Despite reminders, Local Govt Dept has failed to provide record: Vigilance

Red tape slackens Punjab Vigilance Bureau probe into purchase of LED lights

Despite repeated reminders for the last four months, the Local Government Department has failed to provide the record of the purchased LED lights. The VB is now headed for a face-off with the department.



Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, April 21

After a confrontation with top officials of the Punjab State Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) over the investigation into the industrial plot allotment cases, a Vigilance Bureau (VB) probe into the purchase of LED lights by civic bodies during the rule of the previous Congress government has hit the roadblock.

Despite repeated reminders for the last four months, the Local Government Department has failed to provide the record of the purchased LED lights. The VB is now headed for a face-off with the department.

Unable to get the record, the VB has flagged the issue with Chief Secretary (CS) Vijay Kumar Janjua. The record has not been provided to the VB despite instructions of the CS to the head, Local Government Department.

Since November last year, the VB has been seeking the record from the department. There were complaints that LED lights had been bought from a particular firm at an inflated rates. The VB is probing the purchase of nearly 80,000 LED bulbs worth crores by different civic bodies in the state. The department has been asked to provide details of tenders allotted for the purchase of smart LED streetlights, participating companies and agreements signed with shortlisted firms for their installation.

“The department has no policy of centralised purchase. The civic bodies are independent entities. It is being checked under which policy agreements have been signed with private firms. The funds for the purchase of the LED lights were provided by the municipal corporations and councils,” said a government functionary.

Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said the department would certainly provide details, but the queries had to be specific. “We have already provided details pertaining to the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation,” he said.

Earlier, top officials of the PSIEC had failed to send a reply to the CS, who had sought their comments on the VB recommendations to revoke the allotment of 25 acres of industrial land in Mohali to Signify Innovations Pvt Ltd, previously known as Philips Lighting India Limited, and cancel the sale deed executed by the company with a real estate firm two years ago.

Flags issue with Chief Secy

  • The Vigilance is probing the purchase of nearly 80,000 LED bulbs worth crores by different civic bodies in the state
  • The Local Government Department has been asked to provide details of tenders allotted for the purchase of smart LED streetlights
  • The VB has flagged the issue with Chief Secretary (CS) Vijay Kumar Janjua
  • The record has not been provided to the VB despite instructions by the CS

