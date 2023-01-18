Reflectors on cycle: Companies see red in fine clause

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, January 17

Bicycle manufacturers are protesting against the Centre’s decision to make reflectors compulsory on bicycles from January 1.

They said they were not against the installation of reflectors on bicycles as these were for the safety of bicyclists, but were unhappy with the clause under which manufacturers can also be fined.

President of the United Cycle Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) DS Chawla said they would hold a meeting with Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi on January 19.

“Bicycles are assembled by dealers. Manufacturers, dealers and wholesalers comprise a long chain. Why should penalty be imposed only on manufacturers? There are three or four manufacturers in India to meet the demand of reflectors, we don’t want their monopoly and the reflectors should be brought from other countries as well,” said he.

Between April 2015 and June 2016, a Supreme Court committee on road safety and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) had held meetings with the bicycle industry. From September 1, 2016, the implementation of 10 reflectors direction became mandatory for all manufacturers.

All-India Cycle Manufacturer Association secretary general Dr KB Thakur said all organised bicycle manufacturers were already affixing the approved reflectors since September 1, 2016, and submitting quarterly compliance reports to the DPIIT.

“Manufacturers from the unorganised (small/micro) sector are reportedly not complying with the orders since 2016 or are affixing reflectors of the substandard quality. The reason behind this has been cost cutting of Rs 50 per bicycle along with alleged GST evasion,” he said, adding that unaffordable BIS fee, lesser quantity of reflectors, lengthy BIS procedure etc. are other reasons behind the protest.

The organised sector maintained thst since they were already complying with all norms, they support the guidelines.