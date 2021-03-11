75 Years Partition

Refugees stitched their life together, bit by bit

Refugees stitched their life together, bit by bit

The sports industry in Jalandhar is worth Rs 2,000 crore. file

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, August 13

Migrants from West Punjab, uprooted during the Partition, slowly and slowly stitched their life together with their unwavering courage and, in the process, left an indelible mark not just in agriculture, trade and industrial development of East Punjab, but in the social and cultural life as well.

Unwavering courage

The credit for the establishment of sports industry goes to the initiative and hard work

of the displaced industrialists from West Punjab, who had to undergo many difficulties in the beginning. —Partition of Punjab by Satya M Rai

From Jalandhar’s sports industry to brass rolling industry of Jagadhri, from Rajpura’s industrial development to changes in dietary patterns — it all came with migrants from West Punjab.

West Punjab remained the area of focus for the British for decades. As a result, East Punjab remained neglected in every economic sphere, whether it was agriculture, industry or trade.

“East Punjab compared ill with West Punjab in the development of commerce and industry, or roads and irrigation, of public amenities and of economic opportunities,” MS Randhawa noted in his book “Out of the Ashes”.

At the time of the Partition, there were about 600 factories registered under the Factories Act, employing about 30,000 people. The number of registered factories doubled in the next decade.

Satya M Rai notes in “Partition of Punjab” that the Partition facilitated the growth of certain industries in the province. For instance, Gujranwala industrialists dealing in brass installed 15 brass-rolling mills and 94 brass-utensil-making factories after migrating to Punjab. This added to the already existing brass-rolling mills and brass utensil factories at Jagadhri.

Before the Partition, there was no sports industry in the eastern part of Punjab. Now, it is one of the most important industries in the state. In 1957, sport goods worth Rs 25 lakh were exported to other states. Today, the industry is worth Rs 2,000 crore and employs over 50,000 people.

“The credit for the establishment of this industry goes to the initiative and hard work of the displaced industrialists from the West Punjab, who had to undergo many difficulties in the beginning due to paucity of accommodation, capital and skilled labour,” wrote Rai.

Not just industry, migrants from West Punjab fused new life into the culture of East Punjab as well. “Every dark cloud has a silver lining and the dark cloud of Partition has numerous such linings. The Partition has been a great leveller of humanity,” noted Randhawa.

A large number of Hindus and Sikhs from Rawalpindi and Multan divisions were shopkeepers-cum-money lenders, their resettlement in the stagnant towns of East Punjab quickened the pulse of social life.

“Bazars, with ill-kept shops, have completely changed, and instead we find well-stocked orderly shops with a large variety of goods. The townsmen in the districts of East Punjab were socially backward, and their women purdah-ridden. The vivacious refugee women, particularly from the Rawalpindi division, have brightened the town life. Refugee shopkeepers have penetrated isolated villages, and even in the villages in the desert of Bhiwani in Hissar district, bananas and oranges can be had,” Randhawa wrote.

Migrants from West Punjab also introduced new food habits, including fruits and meat. It is a popular belief that the use of tomatoes became popular with the migration of Bhawalpuris from West Punjab to East Punjab during the Partition. “Fruit shops are found in much larger numbers in all towns in East Punjab, and meat as an article of diet is finding increasing popularity with the vegetarian population of the districts of Ambala Division,” reads an excerpt from “Out of the Ashes”.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Business

'There will be blood on streets,' Google executives warn employees about layoffs

2
Chandigarh

Chandigarh creates Guinness World Record for largest human image of waving national flag

3
Punjab

Punjab makes face masks mandatory as Covid cases surge

4
Himachal

Neglected for years, Salman Rushdie’s Solan house in a dilapidated condition

5
Diaspora

Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye

6
World

Hadi Matar: What we know about Salman Rushdie's attacker

7
J & K

J-K IAS officer Shah Faesal reinstated; posted as Deputy Secretary in Union Tourism Ministry

8
Punjab

Woman abandons body of girl outside Golden Temple, held

9
Punjab

Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit gives nod to One MLA, One Pension Bill

10
J & K

Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Pak-based Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin, among four J-K employees dismissed from service

Don't Miss

View All
Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changes tack yet again, ED gets special mention
Trending

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changing tack yet again, ED gets special mention

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur
Punjab

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur

Separated at India-Pak Partition, 92-year-old Punjab man to reunite with his nephew in Pakistan
Punjab

How duplicated thumb reunite family separated by Partition

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report

Top News

Sri Lanka allows Chinese ‘spy’ ship to dock at port

Sri Lanka allows Chinese 'spy' ship to dock at port

Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, may lose eye

Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, may lose eye

Literary world calls it attack on freedom of expression I In...

Only 1-term pension for Punjab ex-MLAs, Guv okays Bill

Only 1-term pension for Punjab ex-MLAs, Guv okays Bill

Once a humble village, Attari has come a long way

Once a humble village, Attari has come a long way

CUET Phase 4 put of f for 11K students

CUET Phase 4 put of f for 11K students

Cities

View All

Lumpy skin disease: 25 head of cattle die at Fatahpur Dairy Complex in Amritsar

Lumpy skin disease: 25 head of cattle die at Fatahpur Dairy Complex in Amritsar

Lumpy skin disease: Husbandry Dept short of staff in Tarn Taran

Woman abandons body of girl outside Golden Temple, held

Dr Jagtar Singh Grewal brought rich history of Punjab, Sikhs to mainstream

‘Mother was cooking food when all of sudden we’re asked to leave Lahore’

Teej event organisers booked for ‘refusing’ food to Dalit girls

Teej event organisers booked for 'refusing' food to Dalit girls in Bathinda village

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Chandigarh braces for uptick in power consumption

Chandigarh braces for uptick in power consumption

5,885 form human Tricolour

Tiranga rallies held across City Beautiful

Rehearsal for celebrations held at Parade Ground

Cycle rally marks ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ drive

Delhi reports 5th monkeypox case

Delhi reports 5th monkeypox case

All shops across city remain shut

All shops across Jalandhar remain shut

e-auction of 127 prime properties in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala from August 15

Survival under threat, not going anywhere until dues cleared, say Farmers protesting in Phagwara

Rehearsal in full swing for I-Day in Jalandhar

Nawanshahr: Pension camps for social scheme beneficiaries from August 17

Detwal village bank robbery cracked in 48 hours, 4 held

Detwal village bank robbery cracked in 48 hours, 4 held

Ludhiana: Youngster arrested with Rs 4.09 lakh fake currency

Finally, Tricolour hoisted on Jagraon Bridge in Ludhiana

After moving from Pakistan, Kulars sweat it out together to get going

Seven injured in fire triggered by LPG leak

Amid diarrhoea outbreak in dist, health centres sans medicines

Amid diarrhoea outbreak in dist, health centres sans medicines