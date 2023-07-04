Refused money to buy drugs, youth kills mother, stepbrother

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 3

The local police today claimed to have arrested three persons, including the son of a woman, for allegedly killing her, chopping off her body parts and later setting the body on fire to hide evidence. The police have also booked them for allegedly killing the main suspect’s stepbrother and later throwing his body in a nearby canal after the latter came to know about the murder.

According to Patiala SSP Varun Sharma, the suspects — Gurwinder Singh, Rajinder Singh and Ranjit Singh — allegedly killed Kangthala village resident Paramjeet Kaur on June 25. Gurwinder Singh, who is in his early 20s, committed the crime as his mother refused to give him money for drugs. The trio also murdered Jaswinder Singh, stepbrother of Gurwinder.

The police said the trio had been arrested and they had confessed to the crime. The incident came to light when neighbours got suspicious when they did not see the old woman and her son for a few days. They also noticed that Gurwinder Singh would carry dry wood to his house every evening and when asked, he would say he was collecting wood for a religious event he planned to organise.

“Foul smell emanating from the house and suspicion led Bhagwan Singh, a relative of the deceased woman, to file a complaint. “We recovered some chopped body parts and burnt bones from inside the house,” said the police.

“We have recovered the weapon used in the crime. A forensic team has collected samples from the house. Interrogation of the suspects revealed that they murdered Jaswinder Singh, stepbrother of Gurwinder, the same day they killed his mother. They later threw his body in Bhakhra Canal. It was recovered by the police and cremated as they could not identify the victim,” said the SSP.