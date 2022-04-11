Refuting opposition charge, Punjab DGP cites figures to show that murders in state have decreased

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, April 11

Refuting the opposition charge that murders in the state were on the increase, DGP VK Bhawra on Monday said Punjab this year has seen 158 murders till now as against 725 in 2021 and 757 in 2020.

Bhawra was addressing a press conference here.

He claimed that there is no spurt in murders.

He said the monthly average is 50 this year as compared to about 65 or 70 earlier. “I am not saying this is a happy situation but murder rate is usual or actually less than those of previous years. We need to bring the murder rate down."

He said gangsters were involved in six cases out of 158 reported this year. “Gangsters’ role is marginal. We have traced these cases. We know who did recce. And who fired shots. As many as 24 accused were arrested in these cases. Seven pistols and an equal number of vehicles were recovered,” he said.

The DGP said, “Nine other murders were sensational. All were traced. They were the outcome of family dispute, professional rivalry. We have prevented gangster crime in four cases. We have identified 545 gangsters till date, 515 of them have been arrested.”

The DGP seemed to be responding to allegations by the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal that the law and order situation had deteriorated in the state after the AAP government led by Bhagwant Mann took over.