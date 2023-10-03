Region may get light showers: IMD

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 2

With the withdrawing monsoon still hovering over some parts of north-west India, light showers are expected in a few places in the western Himalayan region during the next 24 hours, the weather office said on Monday.

Conditions continue to remain favourable for further withdrawal of the monsoon from remaining parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and parts of Rajasthan, an IMD bulletin added.

While rainfall has been near normal in Himachal Pradesh in the first two days of October, with the state receiving 1.2 mm rain, Punjab, which is expected to receive 0.5 mm rain and Haryana, which is expected to receive 0.8 mm during this period, have remained totally dry.

Till September 30, the cumulative rainfall was surplus by 19 per cent in HP but below long period average by five per cent in Punjab and one percent in Haryana.

