Register FIR over inflated land prices paid by Punjab Cricket Association: ED to cops

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has written to the Punjab Police, seeking registration of an FIR over the Punjab Cricket Association’s (PCA) alleged purchase of land at highly inflated prices.

According to sources, the ED has asked the Mohali SSP to register an FIR at the earliest. The agency’s investigation relies on government collector rates, which may differ from actual market prices.

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In its report, the ED said that an investigation involving the sub-registrars of Ajnala and Bathinda found that the PCA purchased 155 kanal and 15.5 marla of land in Ajnala (Amritsar) and 100 kanal and 10 marla in Bathinda for a total of Rs 77,99,03,563 (around Rs 78 crore).

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According to the report, the PCA paid Rs 19,76,94,500 for a parcel of land in Bathinda, equivalent to Rs 19,67,109 per kanal, against the government collector rate of Rs 5 lakh per kanal, or Rs 5,02,50,000 in total. The ED said the purchase price was about 3.93 times the government rate and was the highest paid for a single land transaction in the area during 2024-25.

The ED alleged a similar discrepancy in Amritsar, where two firms purchased land from local farmers and sold portions of it to the PCA within a few months at substantially higher prices.

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According to the report, one firm purchased 61 kanal and 2 marla from local farmers for Rs 1.36 crore, at around Rs 2.22 lakh per kanal. On February 16, 2026, it sold 32 kanal and 4 marla of the land to the PCA for Rs 12.03 crore, or around Rs 37.4 lakh per kanal.

The second firm purchased 224 kanal and 2 marla from local landowners between August and November 2025 for Rs 5.56 crore (around Rs 2.48 lakh per kanal). In February 2026, it sold 123 kanal and 11.5 marla to the PCA for Rs 46.18 crore (around Rs 37.4 lakh per kanal).

The ED said the two firms purchased around 285 kanal of land for Rs 6.92 crore and sold 155 kanal and 15.5 marla to the PCA for Rs 58.22 crore within three to six months. The agency claimed the PCA paid around 15.4 times the price originally paid by the firms.

The investigation also examined the firms’ bank accounts. The ED said funds received from the PCA were transferred or withdrawn shortly after being credited.

According to the report, the PCA paid Rs 11,91,44,025, excluding tax deducted at source (TDS), to one firm, and the entire amount was withdrawn within two months. Major payments were made to three individuals from the funds received.

The PCA also paid Rs 45,72,42,947, excluding TDS, to the second firm, of which Rs 45 crore was transferred to two partners in equal amounts of Rs 22.5 crore each. In another transaction, Rs 19,57,17,555, excluding TDS, was paid through eight cheques or demand drafts deposited into three accounts of a seller. The ED said most of the funds were transferred to various persons, while Rs 44.60 lakh was withdrawn in cash.

The ED concluded that the transactions indicated possible criminal conspiracy and cheating, citing Sections 61(2) and 318(4) of the BNS. It sought registration of an FIR to investigate the alleged offences.