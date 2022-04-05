Regular canal water for cotton sowing: Gill

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, April 4

The Punjab Government will ensure uninterrupted canal water supply from April 20 to enable farmers to sow cotton over maximum area on time, said Bathinda Urban MLA Jagroop Gill today.

Adequate arrangements had been made for regular power supply, he said at a district-level kisan mela here. SDM Kanwarjit Singh inaugurated the mela.

Farmers were given information about the latest technology regarding kharif crops, non-burning of wheat stubble and paddy straw and its maintenance.

Non-stop power supply available Adequate arrangements have been made for uninterrupted power supply for cotton farmers. —Jagroop Gill, Bathinda Urban MLA

Gill also examined exhibits put up by two departments and urged farmers to make maximum profit by adopting the latest technology in agriculture. Appropriate arrangements had been made for smooth procurement of crops.

Bhucho MLA Jagsir Singh asked farmers to follow the recommendations of the Department of Agriculture and Punjab Agricultural University to maximise profits.

Dr Pakhar Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer, Bathinda, stressed the need for adopting direct sowing of paddy to reduce water consumption. Seeds and fertilisers had been provided as per the demand in coordination with agencies.

He asked farmers to go in for seeds, fertilisers and pesticides recommended by the Agriculture Department and PAU.