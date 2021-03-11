Regular jobs: Panel ready with list of 10K employees in Punjab

Ruchika M Khanna
Chandigarh, June 1
After taking over the reins of the state, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had in March this year announced to regularise the services of 35,000 employees working for years in different government departments.
Two months down the line, the government appointed-committee of officers is ready with a list of employees whose services can be regularised. However, this list only contains information of those contractual employees, who have been hired against the sanctioned posts in different departments. The number of such employees is around 10,000.
Have high hopes
There are over 33,000 contractual employees and majority of them have been employed for over 12 years. We have high hopes from the govt. — Rajinder Sandha, Secy, Contract employees’ action committee
Official sources in the government have confirmed to The Tribune that the list of all contractual and ad hoc employees working against sanctioned posts was ready. “We have made the list, keeping in mind the government rules and regulations,” said a senior government officer. He said the rules do not allow for employees hired under various schemes, and by entities which have been outsourced government work, to be considered for regularisation.
“The decision, however, rests with the political top brass, who will try to find a way to fulfil their promise of regularising services of all such employees,” he added.
This is the third attempt in six years to regularise services of all contractual, ad hoc and daily basis employees.
