Regularise 60K outsourced workers in Punjab: Pensioners' union

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 21
Members of the Punjab Government Pensioners’ Union lauded the announcement of the CM to fill 25,000 posts.
Addressing mediapersons after presiding over a state-level meeting here today, union president Thakur Singh said the CM must first regularise the services of 60,000 employees working on daily wage or contract.
He said the new government must work to provide maximum employment as the previous governments had failed to provide employment to youths.
He said the pensioners are facing various difficulties and it was decided to take up the issues with the government and will urge to implement the decisions taken by the previous government. He said the government should clear all their dues. —
